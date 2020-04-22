Stellies, Citizens chip in to help fight Covid-19 pandemic

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town’s PSL clubs, Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City FC, have helped to soften the economic impact of coronavirus in local areas during the national lockdown. Stellenbosch FC, who enjoy a fairly centralised support base in the Winelands, have waged a two-pronged attack to alleviate the plight of families in their catchment area. Apart from handing out food parcels, they have rallied to the aid of medical frontline workers who are active near their support base. Chief executive Rob Benadie has been leading the charge for PSL newcomers Stellenbosch FC. “This pandemic is a collective challenge that requires collaborative efforts and a disciplined team approach to find solutions to our current circumstances," said Benadie who also heads up the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS). “It has been encouraging to see how the government, as well as so many corporates and individuals, are working together to assist the most vulnerable. We all must do our part and assist where we can, in any way possible. We have handed out food parcels to some families that are in desperate need of support.”

The Stellenbosch Academy of Sport has opened its doors to frontline workers during the pandemic.

“We have become aware of workers who struggle to commute to and from our areas. These people are putting their lives on the line to help others during the coronavirus outbreak, and we’re pleased that we can help them function during this time.

“Our SAS Wellness Ambassadors are continuously liaising with parents and youth on not only the importance of lockdown but how they can assist these families during this trying time. These ambassadors also assist at school feeding stations within the area.”

Cape Town City FC chairman John Comitis said the club’s primary concern from the outset was to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“To help keep our communities safe, Cape Town City FC has donated 1 000 medical masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said Comitis, adding that he hoped other PSL clubs would follow their example.

The masks have been distributed in Khayelitsha and Hout Bay areas.

In order to keep our communities safe, Cape Town City has donated 1000 medical masks to help prevent the spread of #COVID19 😷



Comitis said the club’s officials and players were observing the lockdown regulations to keep safe.

“We would have liked to have offered more but the nationwide lockdown was imposed at very short notice. We have initiatives in the pipeline once lockdown ends and then players can move about freely to assist needy communities,” said Comitis.

Comitis said he was aware that when the lockdown is lifted, its effects will continue to be felt for some time to come and welfare will be crucial to help restore normality in local communities.





Cape Times

