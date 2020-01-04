The two teams square off in the Absa Premiership at Cape Town Stadium today (3.30pm kick-off).
The previous meeting between the sides was a hard-fought affair with Wits scoring in the closing stages to claim a 2-1 victory.
“We’ve improved a lot since that loss in August,” said Barker. “It’s our first season in the top division and game by game the lads, many who haven’t played at this level before, have grown in stature and believe they can now beat any team on any given day. Yes, we’ve only won three of 15 matches in the first round but we have been competitive in all bar the 4-0 home defeat to table-topping Kaizer Chiefs.”
Stellies, who sit in 13th place on the log standings, play six games this month, four at home, so a chance for them to play themselves away from the drop zone.