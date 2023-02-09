Stellies coach Steve Barker delivers moving tribute to the fallen star Oshwin Andries

Cape Town - An emotional Steve Barker showed remarkable restraint when delivering a moving tribute to fallen star Oshwin Andries at a press conference in the Mother City on Wednesday. Barker shared his thoughts on Andries' burgeoning career that was tragically cut short a few days ago. From the time Andries played for the club's reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge to the time when he graduated to the ranks of Stellenbosch FC in top-flight football, he was a shining star.

His progress did not go unnoticed and the 19-year-old midfield prodigy was named captain of the South African Under-20 team last year. Andries was a member of the Stellenbosch team that won the Diski Challenge last year, and part of their prize was a trip to England to play in a Premier League Next Generation Cup competition.

Andries had an outstanding tournament and helped Stellenbosch win the tournament, after the Winelands club thrashed Leicester City 7-2 in the final at the Leicester Academy. A wonder goal by Andries will long be remembered, because it was a "David Beckhamish type of goal from (almost) in his own half".

“Not too long ago, he graduated into our DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team," Barker recalled. "He had a good DDC career in terms of helping the team win the league, so he is a league winner. "Thereafter, he travelled with the team to the United Kingdom for the Next Gen tournament. To be able to play and win the tournament, and to score a ‘David Beckhamish’ type of goal from (almost) in his own half, was special.

"When he came back, he gained promoted and then had starts with the Premiership team.” The 55-year-old Barker, a nephew of one of South Africa's most famous football coaches, Clive 'The Dog' Barker, said he found Andries at the club when he arrived in the Winelands in 2016. “With the passing of Oshwin, it hasn’t been easy for us as a football club. We are extremely saddened by the tragic loss of such a talented young player, at only 19, to have lost his life," said Barker.

"Oshwin has been with us from a young age and started at the Maties (Stellenbosch University), playing there as a young star. "After he joined our youth programme and played for the Under-14 team and later he was named The Under-16 Player of the Season two seasons later.“ Barker said since he graduated to the ranks of the Premiership team, he made a massive impact at the club's headquarters at the Danie Craven Stadium.

“There are three things that I remember and will never forget are the performances that he produced at Danie Craven this season," said Barker. ALSO READ: What happened to murdered Stellenbosch FC player Oshwin Andries? "In his first full debut, he was Man of the Match against Orlando Pirates.

"He followed that up in the next game against Royal AM. He scored a fantastic goal after bringing the ball out from the edge of his own box. He carried, passed, received and ended up scoring a goal. Nobody could separate us ... Kaizer Chiefs’ Aden McCarthy remembers slain friend Oshwin Andries “His last appearance was against Cape Town City. Again he put in a strong performance.