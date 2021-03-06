Stellies crowned Kings of the Cape after win over Cape Town City

CAPE TOWN – Derbies are supposed to challenge the cold mathematics of the league table. To upend orthodoxies. And that’s exactly what Stellenbosch FC achieved on another glorious Saturday afternoon at the Cape Town Stadium. Steve Barker’s team had not tasted success in eight matches and the warning signs of the relegation zone were beginning to flash brightly. But that will all now be forgotten for the moment as they reclaimed the keys to the town hall with a much-needed 2-1 victory over neighbours Cape Town City. It was a real pity that spectators were not allowed inside the former World Cup venue due to the Covid-19 protocols as they would have been treated to a real spectacle.

Both teams brought a high-level of energy to the contest and it resulted in a hugely entertaining encounter.

Stellies opened the scoring with the first 15 minutes when central defender Moegamat de Goede showed excellent technique that any striker would have been proud of. De Goede took control of a knock down from a corner before unleashing a volley that ricocheted off a City defender past Peter Leewenburgh in the home team’s goal.

Not to be outdone by De Goede, City No 10 Aubrey Ngoma celebrated his return to the blue and yellow with an equally excellent left-footed volley to level matters for the Citizens shortly afterwards.

There was a hardly a moment for anyone to catch their breath as chances continued to be created on both ends of the field.

City captain Thabo Ndoda went close with a sharp effort early in the second half, but Stellies came roaring back.

It was from the resultant counter-attack that Dean van Rooyen set up Ashley du Preez, who unleashed a stunning curling shot that bulged the City net. And that was enough for Stellies to be crowned Kings of Cape Town for the day.

