Leopards’ first league win in eight attempts still keeps Lidoda Duvha in the bottom three on the league standings in 14th place on 20 points, while Stellies, who had reached a season-high eighth place after completing a hat-trick of wins, dropped to 11th on 24 points.
The previous meeting between the two teams ended 2-2 in Cape Town earlier this season.
This time it was an open, entertaining encounter played at Thohoyandou Stadium and was a good advert for the game. Hard-fought it was with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final whistle.
Barker felt his charges deserved something from the game.