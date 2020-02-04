Coach Steve Barker has praised his Stellenbosch players for their determination in a 2-1 defeat away to Black Leopards over the weekend that ended their three-game winning run in the PSL. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Coach Steve Barker has praised his Stellenbosch players for their determination in a 2-1 defeat away to Black Leopards over the weekend that ended their three-game winning run in the PSL. Leopards’ first league win in eight attempts still keeps Lidoda Duvha in the bottom three on the league standings in 14th place on 20 points, while Stellies, who had reached a season-high eighth place after completing a hat-trick of wins, dropped to 11th on 24 points.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended 2-2 in Cape Town earlier this season.

This time it was an open, entertaining encounter played at Thohoyandou Stadium and was a good advert for the game. Hard-fought it was with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final whistle.

Barker felt his charges deserved something from the game.