Stellies punched above their weight when hosting the Buccaneers last month and silenced the Pirates supporters who numbered over 15,000 with the only goal of the game in the 21st minute struck by in-form striker Iqraam Rayners.
It was a gutsy performance from Steve Barker’s boys, who, he says, aren’t afraid of any side in the division.
“We showed character, we fought hard, we soaked up constant pressure and got the job done that few thought we could do,” said Barker on reflection.
The Winelands-based side completed back-to-back victories but next time out were brought down to earth in a 2-0 defeat at AmaZulu for their fourth loss in 11 outings.