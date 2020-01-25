The 29-year-old has seven from 18 games in his first season in the top flight and has a good chance of meeting that target.
Stellies, who are 11th on the table, welcome 15th-placed Polokwane City to the Cape Town Stadium today (3.30pm kick-off) and Isaacs is upbeat about his team’s chances of making it a season double over a rival they beat 2-0 away for their first three-pointer of the campaign.
He scored along with fellow marksman Iqraam Rayners to stun the then third-placed hosts in October. Rise and Shine have been on a downward spiral ever since.
“We’re on a bit of a roll of late and would love nothing more than to nail down our first hat-trick of wins in the league,” he said.