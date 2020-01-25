Stellies, Isaacs eager to double up against Polokwane









Waseem Isaacs is a striker with a target of scoring 14 goals for Stellenbosch FC in the Absa Premiership this season. Photo: BackpagePix Waseem Isaacs is a striker with a target of scoring 14 goals for Stellenbosch FC in the Absa Premiership this season. The 29-year-old has seven from 18 games in his first season in the top flight and has a good chance of meeting that target. Stellies, who are 11th on the table, welcome 15th-placed Polokwane City to the Cape Town Stadium today (3.30pm kick-off) and Isaacs is upbeat about his team’s chances of making it a season double over a rival they beat 2-0 away for their first three-pointer of the campaign. He scored along with fellow marksman Iqraam Rayners to stun the then third-placed hosts in October. Rise and Shine have been on a downward spiral ever since. “We’re on a bit of a roll of late and would love nothing more than to nail down our first hat-trick of wins in the league,” he said.

“We had Polokwane’s number in Limpopo and want to match that performance that zapped a seven-game winless run. We have since done a lot better and have won our last two matches to move away from the relegation zone.

“But we know (that) no game is easy in this league and will give our opponents the respect as we do to all the teams in the division. I have the aim of 14 goals because last season playing in the National First Division for Ubuntu Cape Town I ended the season with 13 goals. Things are far more difficult now and I’ve had to work on my physique and speed and skill sets to make my presence felt.”

Stellies coach Steve Barker is proud of his forward who has been the main source of the team’s goals.

“Waseem is a classy player and one tough cookie. He’s a stocky fellow who loves to have a go at the defenders and I see him going on to score many more goals for the side.”

Isaacs and Rayners have combined for 12 of the team’s 18 goals and are among the league's leading strike-forces. Rayners, who joins SuperSport United at the end of the season, has also made five assists.

“We have started to think about life after Iqraam departs,” Barker said. “It will be like replacing two players with one, such is the impact he makes. But for now his focus is on helping the team attack the danger zone by cashing in on games against teams around us on the table, and Polokwane is one such team. We beat them and we go seven points clear of them with 10 rounds to play.”

Polokwane arrive in the Mother City off a 1-1 draw at home to Golden Arrows.

Mike de Bruyn