Stellies pumped for League clash with Pirates









Stellenbosch FC ahead of last week's Telkom Knockout Round of 16 fixture against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Wouldn't it be something if PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC were to end the weekend above Orlando Pirates on the league table? It will pan out that way if they get the better of the Buccaneers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off) in a second meeting between the sides in six days. As things stand, Stellies are third-bottom with Pirates eighth. The two sides locked horns last weekend in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout and Stellies went down 1-0 away conceding in the final 10 minutes. This time round they have home advantage for a first league meeting and what better place to set the record straight than at a ground where they will be playing for the first time. “It’s going to be a massive occasion for the players taking on one of the glamour clubs of South African football in a big stadium no doubt set to be dominated by Pirates supporters who will be wanting a repeat result. I can tell you my boys are pumped up and ready to give a good account of themselves,” said coach Steve Barker.

“Put our loss to them in Soweto down to a learning excursion. We weren’t overawed by the occasion and held our own in thin air until late-on when they came at us hard and forced a goal out of us. We now revert to the league, our form over the last few games has been good, so the belief is there that we can overturn the result and bag all three points.

“I would like to see us hold onto the ball for longer periods and be patient with our built-ups,” Barker continued. “And then to play with more thrust in their final third where they’ve been shaky defensively as seen by the number of goals conceded. Our strikers have been finding the target on a regular basis of late and our playmakers must feed them quality ball from which to attack off.”

Stellies captain Jarrod Moroole picked up a slight hamstring strain before the cup tie but is now fit and hoping to get a start on Saturday. But he knows that getting a run-on start won’t be easy as everyone in the squad is fighting for places.

“We all want a crack at Pirates, a team we do not fear but do respect knowing their history. It’s a big opportunity and for us to be able to take them on in front of our family, friends and supporters makes it that much more special,” he said.

Mike de Bruyn