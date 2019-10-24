Wouldn't it be something if PSL rookies Stellenbosch FC were to end the weekend above Orlando Pirates on the league table?
It will pan out that way if they get the better of the Buccaneers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off) in a second meeting between the sides in six days. As things stand, Stellies are third-bottom with Pirates eighth.
The two sides locked horns last weekend in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout and Stellies went down 1-0 away conceding in the final 10 minutes.
This time round they have home advantage for a first league meeting and what better place to set the record straight than at a ground where they will be playing for the first time.
“It’s going to be a massive occasion for the players taking on one of the glamour clubs of South African football in a big stadium no doubt set to be dominated by Pirates supporters who will be wanting a repeat result. I can tell you my boys are pumped up and ready to give a good account of themselves,” said coach Steve Barker.