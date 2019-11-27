Stellies really up for Chiefs test









Steve Barker, Coach of Stellenbosch FC has warned Amakhosi: We fear no team but respect all. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker knows how tough it will be to topple Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium tonight (7.30pm kick-off). But he has warned Amakhosi: “We fear no team but respect all.” Chiefs are top of the Premier Soccer League standings and chasing a seventh straight victory. But Barker said: “The more we play, the more we grow as a side and for an encounter like this there is no need for me to fire up the players. They dream about such occasions and are primed to meet fire with fire. “We expect 25 000 people overwhelmingly in support of Amakhosi, that will be another motivator to quieten them much the same way we did to the Orlando Pirates fans.

“One thing they can bank on, we’ll be as fired up as them.

“It’s a massive clash and we may be the newbies in the league, but if you underestimate us, watch out. We’ve shown ourselves to be no pushovers, rivals must know that when they take us on we will battle to the end.”

Stellies have not sat idle during the international break.

They played friendlies against the three Cape GladAfrica Championship (formally known as the National First Division) teams - Cape Umoya United, Ajax Cape Town and Steenberg - and went unbeaten with two wins.

Barker opted to give the fringe players in the squad game-time to get them up to speed and was pleased with what he saw.

Stellies will be prepared from the get-go to meet the direct approach favoured by Chiefs.

The Johannesburg-based visitors have a number of attack-minded players and it is a must from the home side to hold their shape at the back much the same way they did when placed under severe pressure by Pirates in a game they ended up winning 1-0.

The likes of Khama Billiart, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro are good, strong players who link up well, so time and space and closing the threats down quickly is a must, anything less from Stellies could result in a lop-side final scoreline.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City will be without Kermit Erasmus for their PSL clash with hosts Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium today (7.30pm).

The striker with seven goals to his name hasn’t recovered from a hamstring strain sustained when coming on as a substitute for Bafana Bafana in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Sudan a fortnight ago.

🚨 REMEMBER NO TICKETS AT GATES BEFORE MATCH!!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZbFphobh5J — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) November 27, 2019

It’s a big blow for the Citizens who are looking to right a sorry campaign under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink.

City are likely to turn to former South Africa youth international Fakrie Lakay to lead the attack. The 22-year-old, who made his professional debut for Santos aged 15, joined City as a free agent in September after parting ways with Wits and has had to bide his time for an opportunity to get a first-team start.

That time has arrived and the youngest player to have worn the Bafana Bafana jersey (17 years, 11 months and 25 days) can turn back the clock and show his prowess in front of goal.

Mike de Bruyn