Stellies target full points against the high-flying Royal AM

Johannesburg - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is wary of the threat posed by Royal AM ahead of their Premiership clash, but he says they’ll fight to get maximum points in the “six-pointer” as that will ensure that they stay within reach of their target of finishing in the top five this season. Stellies have had an impressive outing this term. They are currently fifth on the table with 31 points, four ahead of the second-placed Royal AM. The two sides will clash on Saturday knowing that three points will be key in their respective targets.

For a team that have been perennial relegation candidates, Stellies have punched above their weight this term, while Royal AM have exceeded expectations as well. The KZN-based side is in their first season in the top-flight. “After a couple of poor results, one finds themselves in mid-table. But with a couple of good results in the couple of matches, one finds themselves in fourth or fifth spot on the table,” Barker said ahead of their tie at Danie Craven Stadium. ALSO READ: The fall of Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea empire

“That finish would signal off an amazing season for us. They (Royal AM) are one of the teams that we want to be close to. So this game definitely becomes a six-pointer. If we don’t get a positive result, we’ll then know they’ll be out of reach.” While Barker is thrilled that they’ve punched above their weight this term, he feels that they could have done more. They are yet to win this year after drawing two games in the league, while losing in the league and Nedbank Cup. “It’s a highly critical game for us. And it is important as a football team we win matches. We’ve played well since the return this year but we have to turn those outings into results. It’s very important for us to achieve that,” Barker said.

Thwihli Thwahla have been the surprise package of the season. After buying the status of Bloemfontein Celtic, they had issues on and off the field. But with the guidance of coach John Maduka, they weathered the storm and soared high.

“Royal AM have had a really good season. They’ve shown to be a resilient steam. They’ve scored a lot of late goals to win matches as well. Winning matches will back you in matches but it’s still our home game as well,” Barker said. This will be the last game the two teams will play before the two-week long FIFA international break. @Mihlalibaleka