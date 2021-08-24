Steve Backer and Stellenbosch FC want all three points from TS Galaxy clash

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is hoping new signings Waseem Isaacs and Judas Moseamedi can continue their impressive start to the season in a bid to transform the Danie Craven Stadium into the club’s “happy place”. Fresh off a credible 2-2 draw away to Orlando Pirates in Soweto, Stellies are back in town to play their first home game of the new season on Wednesday against TS Galaxy.

Isaacs and Moseamedi were both on the score sheet against the Buccaneers within their first few touches on the park, and Barker feels his team now have a cutting edge that was lacking last season. “We have lacked a central figure upfront to play off, an imposing player to play off in and around the box. They both have really good characteristics, and that indefinitely gives us a good focal point as a team,” Barker said. “We are looking for them to make a big impact on the season as we have always wanted to make Danie Craven a fortress for ourselves. We need to set a marker. We need to make it our happy place. We have now had a season behind us at the Danie Craven. At the moment it’s a house, we want to make it a home.”

Stellies will certainly not have it their own way against a TS Galaxy side that have already shown that their top-eight finish last season was no fluke. Owen da Gama’s team kept a heavily reinforced Kaizer Chiefs team to a goalless draw in their season opener through good tactical awareness by not allowing Chiefs to get many crosses in. Although played out of position against the Amakhosi, impressive defensive midfielder Ethan Brooks still had a solid game and could once again nullify the supply line to the Stellenbosch strikers. “Galaxy are not an easy team to play against, they are an uncomfortable team to play against. They are difficult to break down as they showed in their previous fixture against Chiefs,” Barker said.

“But it is more about what we can do. We want to be applying the pressure on the opposition and taking the initiative in the game, with the game being played on the front foot. We look forward to the first home game of the season. We are going all out for maximum points.” The home side will, though, head into battle without the services of Granwald Scott, Solly Khunyedi, and Marc van Heerden, who are all sidelined through injury. Meanwhile, neighbours Cape Town City travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Dstv Premiership newbies Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium.