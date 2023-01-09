Steve Barker and Stellenbosch FC desperate for points ahead of Gallants clash

Durban — Now without a win in six games, Stellenbosch FC will be looking for a positive result as they prepare to tackle league strugglers Marumo Gallants at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday. The Western Cape-based side head into the game on the back of two draws against TS Galaxy and Chippa United, two games which they would have considered winnable. They have also lost three out of their last six league games with their last victory coming in their 3-0 triumph over Maritzburg United back in early October.

With a goal difference of minus three, Stellies have struggled in attack this season. The loss of Ashley du Preez, in particular, to Kaizer Chiefs appears to have taken a toll on their attacking depth. Given their limited resources, Stellies cannot really be expected to be among the contenders in the league. However, they can realistically aim to finish comfortably in the top eight every season. So far, they are failing to build upon the progress they showed last term as they earned a commendable fourth place finish, only missing out on third place and continental football by virtue of having an inferior goal difference to Royal AM.

In Steve Barker, who has been at the helm of the club since 2017, Stellies also have the longest serving coach in the South African top-flight. While Barker has transformed the club into a team that should always be clear of the relegation battle, he should also be aiming to eventually transform it into a team that consistently finishes in the top half of the league. It is a realistic target given the inconsistency shown by virtually all of South Africa’s elite teams, bar league favourites Mamelodi Sundowns, who are expected to win a sixth consecutive league crown this term. Stellies currently sit three points above last place Marumo Gallants but at the same time, are also just three points adrift of Orlando Pirates in eighth place.

The game against Gallants could be crucial in determining the future trajectory of their season. Should they win, they can steady the ship. Should they lose, the pressure will be heaped upon Barker. @eshlinv IOL Sport