Cape Town - Coach Steve Barker says the key to success will be finding a way for Stellenbosch to cross the finishing line. It will be uppermost in his mind in Wednesday evening's DStv Premiership clash against Marumo Gallants at the Danie Craven Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).

Story continues below Advertisement

Barker's concern stems from matches that his team dominated but had to share the spoils instead of bagging three points. A win against the Limpopo visitors this evening could improve the team's position and prove a morale booster for the next match. "Looking back at last weekend, we were desperate to get a victory under the belt against TS Galaxy," said Barker. "I am not 100% happy that we weren't able to get maximum points. "With the commitment and the performance of the team, and with some of the chances we created, we were probably unlucky not to have claimed more from the game. After watching the replays, it seemed that we should perhaps have had a penalty as well.

"So, I'm generally pleased, but we need to continue working on finding ways to get ourselves over the line, especially where we've been the dominant team in matches. "For the upcoming game against Gallants, I wouldn't label it as a six-pointer at this stage of the season but in terms of the log positions, it would be a massive three points for us. "The table is very tight both below us and above us, so victory would help us move up and set us up nicely for the weekend's match against Sekhukhune United. It's a massively important game.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are at home, and we have to make sure we put in a performance that warrants us getting maximum points. "It's important to manage the players and their workload, especially after having travelled to Nelspruit and back to Cape Town, and with the team playing on Wednesday and then again on Saturday. "It will be about utilising the squad wisely in terms of a rotation here or there, when required, but I think at this stage it's a lot about mental refreshment.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's a big week for us as a football club having three matches in six days. Besides the, sort of, physical regeneration that is required, it's also important that the players stay mentally fresh and continue to have the belief that they have been showing, even though results haven't always been forthcoming. "I'm looking forward to both encounters and, fortunately, they are at home, which makes it a great opportunity for us to take maximum points from both matches." Stellenbosch are 13th on the standings and Gallants are rock-bottom on the 16-team log.