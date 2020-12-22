Steve Barker wants Stellenbosch to be ruthless in front of goal in 2021

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has called on his team to be "more ruthless" in 2021. Barker has seen his team develop from Premier Soccer League rookies last season into a competitive oufit that now challenges for every point on offer. Stellenbosch FC are currently ninth on PSL table after recording two victories, three draws and three defeats thus far. Considering the might of their opponents in these eight fixtures, it is a healthy return for the young club. "I do believe we have made progress we started 2020 at the foot of the table. It was our first season. We didn't have a good start, but we had a much better second half of the season," Barker told IOL Sport. "This season we've had a solid start, if not a spectacular start to the season. We've had some challenging fixtures but there has been progress in the squad. The squad has grown and is much more competitive. We're going into matches now with the expectation to win matches, unlike last season where we all we wanted was not to lose. Overall there has definitely been an improvement in the quality of our squad."

Barker believes there are minor tweaks that need to be done ahead of the resumption next year, particularly as his greenhorn strike-force gains more experience at the highest level.

"We need to be more ruthless and clinical in taking our chances, we do have a young front line and they are still learning their trade and improving," Barker said. "At the beginning of the season we just made some silly errors and let in unnecessary goals. We want to grow our squad in 2021 and improve the quality and depth and philosophy of how we want to play."

Stellenbosch have a great opportunity to start the new year in a positive fashion with two home matches against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and basement dwellers Black Leopards at their new official home, the Danie Craven Stadium.

Barker has spoken previously of wanting to make the picturesque Winelands venue a "fortress" and this would be an ideal opportunity to create this sense of belonging.

Furthermore, Barker's men then travel to Bloemfontein to face Celtic and he would be hoping for at least seven points from the first three matches of the new year.