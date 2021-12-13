Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch want to rediscover their scoring touch

Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is hoping to remedy his team's recent lack of goals at training this week ahead of the Dstv Premiership clash against Baroka FC on Saturday. Stellies were riding the crest of the wave at the beginning of the season when they went on an 11-game unbeaten run. Although still in a credible fifth place - actually equal on 23 points though with third-placed Orlando Pirates - they have only picked two points from their last five matches.

Even more disturbing is that Stellenbosch have always been a team that creates chances even when they just avoided relegation last season. Their early season form also showed what they are capable of after the arrival of quality strikers such as Judas Moseamedi and Waseem Isaacs. But now not only has the goals dried up - Stellenbosch have scored just one Junior Mendietta penalty in their last five matches - but they are also not able to get behind the opposition's defences anymore.

"Obviously a tough game. A point was probably a deserved result. No team dominated the other one to rightfully claim the points over the other one," Barker said after the goalless stalemate against Maritzburg United. "We battled hard again. Maybe we struggled to get the ball through the thirds to create the space and opportunity high up the pitch. "We're struggling to create more chances to score more goals. It is something that we need to go back to the training ground and work on."

It certainly didn't help Stellenbosch's cause that the floodlights at the Harry Gwala Stadium went off on a couple of occasions.