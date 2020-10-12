Steve Komphela excited to join Mamelodi Sundowns

CAPE TOWN - Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela has confirmed he will join treble champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday morning. Sundowns multiple title-winning coach Pitso Mosimane left Masandawana last month after the Brazilians completed 'La Decima" for Egyptians giants AL Ahly. Former Sundowns assistant coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi replaced Mosimane as joint head coaches, allowing Komphela to move in and bolster the Brazilians' support staff as the assistant coach. Komphela had been working at Golden Arrows, who he led to 12th place on the PSL log last season. He formerly announced his resignation from the Durban-based club on Sunday after accepting the offer from Sundowns. "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Chairperson of Lamontville Golen Arrows, Mato Madlala and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement whilst I was the head coach," Komphela's statement read.

"Mato Madlala and Arrows contributed to my development and growth in football and I will forever be grateful to her and Golden Arrows.

"I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as a senior coach to work with its joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Masandawana let's welcome @komphelasteve to the home of the Champions!🏆



He will join the Brazilians' technical team as a First Team Senior Coach reporting to the Joint Head Coaches.

"I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa and on the African continent."

South Africa's most dominant team in recent years are certainly heading into a transition phase with the change of coaches, while they have also added 11 new players to the squad roster, with their new recruits including PSL top scorer Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park, former Cape Town City star Kermit Erasmus as well as former Bidvest Wits trio Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa and Ricardo Goss.

