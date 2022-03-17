Sticking to the basics has helped Mothobi Mvala settle at Sundowns

Johannesburg — Mothobi Mvala is delighted that his simple style of play has helped him adapt at Mamelodi Sundowns, an outfit that has star players, although he's still eager to use more of his shot power going forward. Playing for one of the traditional big three clubs in the land is every footballer’s dream. And after spending a handful of seasons with Highlands Park, Mvala finally made the big switch from Tembisa to Chloorkop, where he became a Brazilian.

But it was going to take something special from him to break into the midfield that had experienced campaigners, including captain Hlompho Kekena. Mvala stuck to his style of play as he kept things simple, playing 22 games in his first season. “For me coming to a big club like Sundowns, I knew it wasn't going to be easy. I had to adjust to how the team plays and that is due to the help I got from the technical team and the players as well,” Mvala told the Downs' social media platforms. “What has helped me the most is doing the right things at the right time. This has helped me to identify my strengths and weaknesses, which I am looking to address. I have been doing some extra work alone to elevate my game as well.”

Sometimes it takes more than just training sessions and heeding to advice to stay on top of your game. And that’s why Mvala chose the route less travelled by most players nowadays. He “learned to stay away from social media” as well. Mvala’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. His performances are on course to help him bag his second league title with the Brazilians, which would be their fifth in a row and 12th overall. They are at the top of the table with a 15-point lead. Mvala has scored three goals in the colours of Sundowns, while he’s made 40 appearances in total. But he’s adamant that he wants to contribute more goals and make use of his shot power, although that will happen if he plays more often.

“I am not a stylish player nor the kind of player who is keen on tricks. I’m a very tactical player. I can defend well. I am always working on my finishing. My teammates and the technical team are aware of my shot power,” Mvala said. However, although he wants to improve, he’s grateful that his teammates “have constantly created an avenue for me to hone my skills. I hope I will be able to play more games which will increase my chances of scoring more often”. After nearly coming close to scoring his fourth goal at Sundowns in their 1-0 win over Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stage at home last weekend, Mvala will be eager to finally find the back of the net against Al Hilal tomorrow.

Sundowns will clash with the Sudanese away from home knowing very well that anything besides a loss will see them progress to the quarter-final of the continental showpiece. And surely, Mvala would be happy to be among the key goals. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport