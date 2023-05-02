Still a lot to play for up and down the Premiership table as season begins to wind down

Johannesburg — The closing stages of the Premiership season has been full of thrills and spills as the 16 teams are chasing respective targets at the top, middle and bottom of the standings. Already crowned the champions — for a record-extending sixth time in a row — it would seem as though Mamelodi Sundowns have nothing left to play for going into the rest of the league season.

But that’s not the case. They want to continue winning matches as that will aid their bid of beating their 71-point record they set during the 2015-16 campaign. So with the last three games boasting nine points which would see them reach the 73-point mark, their next three opponents, which include AmaZulu who will host them on Wednesday, should be wary of their threat. Sundowns are also full of confidence after cruising into the Caf Champions League semi-finals where they’ll face defending champions Wydad AC after beating CR Belouizdad 6-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

And while SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are locked in a race for the runners-up spot, Cape Town City are one of the teams that are hoping to finish in the top five. City who are making a late surge for that feat will host Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday full of confidence after beating the latter’s provincial rivals Royal AM 2-1 at the weekend. City’s recent resurgence has been propelled by Khanyisa Mayo who also reached double figures (10) in the league to increase talks of interest from two of the “big three” clubs in the league, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Coach Eric Tinkler, though, has since downplayed the talk of the son of former Chiefs versatile player Patrick Mayo leaving City during the close season, saying he remains committed to the club. However, Tinkler will be cautious of putting pressure on Mayo. After all, an off day from the team would result in teams such as Sekhukhune United, who are aiming for a decent finish, hindering their targets. Sekhukhune are eager to return to winning ways in the league against TS Galaxy in Polokwane on Wednesday ,after their fine form was halted by a loss to AmaZulu last weekend away from home. They are seventh on the log.

Since the arrival of coach Brandon Truter at the club, relegation concerns have become a thing of the past, with the infused camaraderie that has developed among the players making them fearless. Unlike Sekhukhune, who are poised for their best finish since being promoted two seasons ago, relegation fears continue to plague teams such as Maritzburg United and Chippa United. The coastal outfits, Maritzburg and Chippa, will meet fellow relegation-threatened sides Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay FC in Pietermaritzburg and Umlazi in six-pointers on Wednesday.

Maritzburg are bottom of the standings with just 25 points to show for their efforts so far, while a win over Marumo Gallants would see both teams deadlocked on 28 points with two games to go. Meanwhile, Chippa have turned to coach Lehlohonolo Seema to save their top-flight status as they sit on the PSL promotion-relegation playoff spot, needing to beat Richards Bay whose wheels have come off in the second half of the season. @Mihlalibaleka