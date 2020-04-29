Still hope for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL doesn't want go Dutch route

JOHANNESBURG - It will take a while before the South African domestic season resumes because the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is waiting for the government to relax the rules of the lockdown announced by SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It’s been a month since domestic football came to a halt. This was done in a bid to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to IOL Sport from the comfort of his home, PSL head of communications Luxolo September says they have been interacting with the government about the resumption of football, where various leagues and the Nedbank Cup are yet to be completed.

“There’s nothing new more than what we’ve been saying. We’ve noted what the president has been saying. There’s also an interaction between us and the government but there’s nothing more to it than that,” September said.

The resumption of the league is still up in the air. Some of the opinions have ranged from declaring the season null and void, finishing the season behind closed doors, to calling the season off as it stands and crowning leaders Kaizer Chiefs as the Absa Premiership champions.