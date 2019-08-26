Pirates will be very difficult, Komphela said of the team they visit on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

DURBAN – Dangerous when wounded, so the saying goes. And the language aficionado that is Steve Komphela knows only too well just how true that saying often rings in the game if football. And so it will be with the utmost of care and caution that the Golden Arrows coach will lead his team against an Orlando Pirates side that is so against the ropes many would advise he should go in for the kill.

“Pirates will be very difficult,” Komphela said of the team they visit on Wednesday for an Absa Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.

Though obvious, it was pointed out to Komphela that he is in charge of a team high on confidence following their 2-1 win over Chippa United on Saturday and are about to play a limping Pirates side that side seemingly allergic to victory.

Surely he should fancy his team’s chances of success against opponents who are winless in the last four matches?

“That’s when they are most dangerous because if we are going there just thinking we are developing character, resistance and mental strength to win matches, then Pirates will be very difficult.”

Pirates’ recent failures - elimination from both the MTN8 and Caf Champions League as well as defeat by SuperSpprt United in the league - aside, Komphela has been impressed by the Buccaneers.

“They play a very good brand of football and they are quick. It is going to be a nice match because they are also highly technical. We will have to match them. Sparks must just fly. It is going to be a difficult one but we will go out there and implement our game plan and see how they respond,” Komphela explained.

If that game plan is anywhere near the positive attacking one they implemented against Chippa at the weekend, then Arrows could well add salt to Pirates’ wound.

In beating the Chili Boys 2-1, Abafana Bes’thende were properly organised defensively and looked slick going forward while they were clinical in the final third.

