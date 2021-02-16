’Structred, offensive’ AmaZulu stand in Kaizer Chiefs’ path to redemption

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs are determined to finish strong in the Premiership after enduring an underwhelming start, according to defender Philani Zulu who was speaking ahead of their clash against AmaZulu. Fresh from losing out on the title on the last day of the season, Chefs were tipped to continue where they left off this campaign especially under the guidance of Gavin Hunt. Instead, things have gone south for the Glamour Boys. They were bundled out of the MTN8 by eventual champions Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals, while they went on to lose to GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup. Chiefs’ league campaign has also been far from being impressive. They are ninth on the standings with 18 points, 15 behind leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Given that they may also endure another trophyless season domestically, Chiefs will have to dig deep in the Caf Champions League. But that will be tricky as their opening game of the group stage was postponed after Wydad AC opted to play the game at a neutral venue.

Chiefs, though, will have to turn their focus to domestic football as they host Usuthu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday in their 16th league match – which will mark the start of the second half of the season.

“Now we are into the final hurdle and we need to collect as many points as we possibly can. It’s the last lap and each and every team is gunning for maximum points in each and every game, which is important as the other,” Zulu said.

Getting maximum points against AmaZulu will not be easy for Chiefs though. The Durban-based team have been resurgent in their recent outings, especially after coach Benni McCarthy took over the reins late last year.

“It will be a different ball game because they’ve got more confidence now. And they play well as a team, going forward. They can keep the ball. And they are more structured and offensive than they were before. It’s up to us to bring our A game,” Zulu said.

Pertaining the postponement of their Champions League game against Wydad, Chiefs said there was “nothing to update on so far.” Nonetheless, in the bigger scheme of things, it means that they have gone over a week without playing competitive football.

“Looking at the last game where we got knocked out of the Nedbank Cup was a sad feeling. And it’s now up to us to pick up our feet and look forward to the game against AmaZulu, although that won’t be an easy game to play,” Zulu said.

