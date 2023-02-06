Struggling Kaizer Chiefs need to select the right players

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-0 draw against lowly TS Galaxy over the weekend was a massive letdown for the club’s long-suffering fans, and the time come for corrective action starting with the choice of a reliable team. Last week’s 2-0 win over Royal AM raised expectations that TS Galaxy could be Chiefs’ next victim as the team looked to record rare back-to-back wins this season. Instead, the side fired blanks on Sunday in a game they dominated to the tune of a 60-40% advantage.

Story continues below Advertisement

They managed 16 shots at goal but only two were on target, while the supporting defence of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen blocked five scoring attempts. The rest were off-target. So many Amakhosi players have underperformed this season and although the technical staff has had to deal with injuries, some players were better off offering cover on the substitutes’ bench rather than running out with the starting XI. When next the selectors sit down for Friday’s Nedbank Cup match against Maritzburg United, they must start with the defence since they functioned well as a unit. Petersen deserves to retain the goalkeeper’s slot and left-back Sfiso Hlanti was far and away Chiefs’ best player on the day.

Petersen was largely a spectator between the sticks because there were not many opportunities for TS Galaxy’s front runners. Hlanti produced a workmanlike performance and joined the attack at every opportunity without neglecting his primary task in defence. On several occasions, he wormed his way downfield down the flanks and managed goalmouth crosses, which always had the potential to offer scoring opportunities,. Instead, his frontrunners were not at hand to capitalise. He is a key player in dead-ball situations and is usually in the frontline to challenge the opposition defence when scoring opportunities beckon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mozambiquan Edmilson Dove deserves to be retained in central defence, and he needs some guidance with his movement out of the four-man rearguard. The other central defender Zitha Kwinika has been erratic this season, but has done enough to be retained. Keagan Dolly, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ashley du Preez were used as a three-man attacking midfield and overall were disappointing. More was expected from Dolly, even though he caused problems for TS Galaxy’s defence. He failed to leave his mark on the game.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shabalala and Du Preez were often brought into play, but both flattered to deceive. Du Preez missed a sitter, although with better judgement he should have fed unmarked teammate Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana who was in an excellent position to score. Bimenyimana led the attack, but he was out of form. After his injury, he made way for new man Christian Saile Basomboli who failed to impress. Perhaps it is also time for the technical staff to reconsider the team’s playing pattern, because the goals have started to dry out - two goals in their last five matches.