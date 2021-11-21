Struggling Marumo Gallants finally claim a Premiership win, shock SuperSport United

Cape Town - Marumo Gallants claimed their first-ever win in the DStv Premiership when they edged out SuperSport United 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening. Lerato Lamola's late goal earned Bahlabane Ba Ntwa the victory, which elevated the team to 15th place on the league standings, while Matsatsantsa slipped down to the fourth spot on the log.

Matsatsantsa got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock through their in-form marksman Thamsanqa Gabuza just four minutes into the encounter. The former Lamontville Golden Arrows star hit the back of the net from close range to hand SuperSport a 1-0 lead and it was his third goal in as many league games. However, the hosts took their foot off the pedal after taking the lead and they allowed Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to apply some pressure on their defence.

Parity was restored by Sede Junior Dion, who fired past keeper Ronwen Williams from close range in the 37th minute and the score was 1-1 at the interval. Creative midfielders Jamie Webber and Sipho Mbule were introduced by SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo before the start of the second half as the hosts looked to restore their lead. However, Matsatsantsa struggled to create clear cut chances for their lethal strikers Gabuza and Bradler Grobler with the Gallants defence also looking solid and compact.