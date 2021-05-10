Struggling Stellenbosch FC face tough Orlando Pirates challenge

CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC have not tasted victory for eight matches straight in the DStv Premiership.

This has left them perilously close to the relegation zone with the Winelands outfit locked in a three-way tussle with Maritzburg United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on 25 points – just one point above 15th placed Chippa United.

It is a dire situation for a club that have grand ambitions of mixing it with the elite of South African football and their task of being saved from the drop faces another stern test when Orlando Pirates visit the Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday afternoon (3pm Kickoff).

"We need to focus on our energies ahead. We obviously have a big game against Pirates. We have shown that we are competitive against any team in this league. We need to show the resilience and show the confidence and belief in what we able to achieve," Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said.

"Pirates are a very competent opponent with quality all around the field. We are all aware of that but it is important that we don't forget the qualities that we have."

The men in maroon will hope the Buccaneers are side-tracked by what lays ahead for them with one eye possibly being on the weekend's CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final against Morroco's Raja Casablanca.

Pirates are in fourth position on the table and cannot haul in Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the table and will most likely ply their resources into their African adventure in the hope of securing a second trophy this season.

Josef Zinnbauer's team have already annexed the MTN8 title this season.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport