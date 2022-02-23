Stuart Baxter, and only Stuart Baxter, is responsible for team selection, says Kaizer Motaung Jr

Johannesburg — The head coach Stuart Baxter — not the sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Junior, not the head of technical team and youth development, Molefe Ntseki, nor the football manager, Bobby Motaung — has the final say when it comes to the team selection. That was the stance of Motaung Junior who was quizzed about the outcry of their discerning supporters who feel that Baxter has preferred to select the tried and tested personnel since taking over the reins for a second spell last year.

“First thing I want to say is that people get appointed and have certain roles and responsibilities that they need to fulfil,” he said. “People must understand that the coach Stuart Baxter is responsible for the team selection and how we play.” Prior to the start of the season, Chiefs were expected to hit all the right notes in domestic football after they appointed Ntseki and Motaung Junior to work hand-in-hand with Baxter and Motaung in ensuring that the team fires from all cylinders. However, despite the backing and resources put in place, the Brit-born coach has done little to repay the faith shown to him. Chiefs are on course to extend their trophy-less run to seven seasons as they also lost out on the domestic trophies.

But what has also cut deep to their fans is Baxter’s tendency to overlook the young guns. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who was their best player last season has been in and out of the team, despite his impressive outing when he gets to start. Motaung Junior, who has expressed his grief over the decline of the club in recent years, says they need ensure that there's balance in the integration of youngsters alongside senior players in order to turn their fortunes around next season. “It’s very key for everyone to understand that the youth is part of our main strategy going forward. We have to reduce the average age of the team. That is something not only us as a club but as an organisation, we need to look at,” he said.

“Most of the legends that have donned our jersey and made us who we are started as teenagers. So that’s our culture, vision and who we are as a club. We can’t deviate from that. But you need the right mix of quality youth and experience.” Chiefs have not only been their worst enemy on the pitch. But they were also victims of the outbreak of Covid-19 as well. This is a feat that forced them to forfeit two league matches against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City in December. They were found guilty for contravening the PSL Covid-19 amended rules. But they appealed for the matter to be taken to arbitration where they’ll finally know their fate — although that doesn’t guarantee positive results on and off the pitch.

And with their fate up in the air, Chiefs are all but out of the title race as they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who’ve played four games more, by 19 points. So where does that leave their aspirations for the remainder of the campaign? “I’d like to see the team excelling. Obviously, we would love to be in the top three. That’s important for us,” Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said. “But we certainly want to make sure that we start building for the next season.” @Mihlalibaleka