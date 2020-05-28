Stuart Baxter is open to a return to the PSL, says agent

DURBAN - Stuart Baxter is ready to return to South Africa if there’s a “project requiring his services and the timing is right”. That’s according to his business manager Steve Kapeluschnik, who dismissed rumours that the former Bafana Bafana coach is linked to a move back to Kaizer Chiefs. Baxter enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Amakhosi and remains a darling among the club’s fans, who want the team to rediscover their title-winning ways. Baxter turned the Glamour Boys into a well-oiled machine as he amassed two PSL titles, a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 crown, but the club have failed to win anything since his departure. Kapeluschnik said Baxter is open to a return to SA, but vehemently dismissed any links to Chiefs. “No, he hasn’t been linked with Chiefs. What I said is that Baxter loves the country and if there is a project that is available and the timing is right for him and the project is right, he will consider the project,” Kapeluschnik explained.

Since the 2014-15 season Chiefs have struggled to restore their reputation as Cup kings of SA football. Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas and Ernst Middendorp have occupied the Chiefs hotseat with no tangible success.

Middendorp seemed to have established some rhythm towards winning the league title this season, but the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted that. If the league does resume, the battle will be an uphill one for the German and his team.

Kapeluschnik said Baxter is currently in Sweden and there was nothing solid at this stage that could link him with a return to SA. Suitors in the PSL are reportedly lining up for the services of Baxter, but Kapuleschnink refused to give any details.

“South Africa is always an option for him but I can’t say it is that club or this club,” he said.

