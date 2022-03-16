Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Stubborn Chippa hold hosts Marumo Gallants to a goalless draw

FILE - Thabo Mnyamane made his return to the Gallants' starting line-up during their DStv Premiership match against Chippa United on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images via BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg — Marumo Gallants failed to break down a stubborn Chippa United as the two teams played out to a dire goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Dan Malesela's side came into this DStv Premiership encounter looking to break into the top half of the table after winning their three previous games.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys arrested a four-match winless streak when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in Durban last time out to pull four points clear of the bottom two.

Malesela opted to rest the in-form Phillip Ndlondlo as well as Ayanda Nkili and Katlego Otladisa, but Thabo Mnyamane made his return to the starting line-up.

Chippa counterpart Kurt Lentjies made just one change from the victory against Abafana Bes'thende, bringing in Thokozani Sekotlong for Patrick Mokhele to provide support upfront for Eva Nga Bienvenu.

However, none of the changes had the desired effect as there was very little goalmouth action to speak of throughout the 90 minutes. Neither goalkeeper was tested in what was a dour display from both sets of players in the final third.

The hosts were forced into a change on 62 minutes when Isaac Nhlapo picked up an injury and Tebogo Thangwane took his place.

Lentjies made four substitutions in the second half to change the outcome without success as the spoils were shared in the end, with Gallants moving up to ninth position, while Chippa remain unmoved in 13th place.

IOL Sport

