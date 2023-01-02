Stuttering Cape Town City meet high-flying SuperSport

Durban — The festive season is over and the league is back in full swing and stuttering Cape Town City will be looking to get into the top eight when they meet revived SuperSport United at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (5pm kick-off). Matsatsantsa have been much-improved this season under the guidance of veteran coach Gavin Hunt and are third in the league. The team from Tshwane are seven points adrift of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and are in the hunt for the title.

Also on Tuesday (7.30pm kick-off) Royal AM (11th) host eighth place TS Galaxy at the Chatsworth Stadium. The Rockets will be looking to get better at converting draws into wins as they have only lost three league games this season but have drawn seven which is the joint highest in the top-flight along with Marumo Gallants. Royal AM have struggled to emulate their heroics from last season, when they finished third under John Maduka. They enter the contest in poor form, having lost four out of their last five league games. They are four points clear of the relegation zone but can still move back into the top eight with a couple of wins. In a game which will have a bearing on the relegation battle, second last Sekhukhune United host Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm kick-off). Despite plenty of transfer activity in the build-up to the season, Sekhukhune have struggled to play well and are only ahead of Maritzburg United.

They have since roped in Brandon Truter as coach. The appointment of the former Swallows FC and AmaZulu tactician could be an indication that the club’s aim this season is now to avoid the drop. Tactically, Truter is not known for attractive football though what he does do is bring a cautious way of playing which often results in his team’s avoiding defeat. Gallants meanwhile, will need to find a way to balance playing in the league and CAF Confederation Cup over the next few months. They have advanced to the Group Stage of Africa’s second-tier Cup competition where they are in Group A alongside Al Akhdar, Saint Eloi Lupopo and USM Algier. @eshlinv

