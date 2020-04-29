Sukazi hopes sanity prevails in AmaZulu, Khenyeza dispute

DURBAN - While TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is hoping that sanity will prevail regarding the dispute between AmaZulu and Mabhuti Khenyeza, it appears that the saga is nowhere near being resolved. Khenyeza resigned as an assistant coach of AmaZulu in February to take over the coaching reins at Galaxy. Usuthu were not happy and lodged a complaint that the young coach did not keep his end of the bargain on their contract. They have served him with a letter of demand. Sukazi, however, is optimistic that AmaZulu and Khenyeza can resolve their differences before going the legal route. “Yes, they did serve him with the letter of demand. That was the last time I heard something about the matter of Mr Khenyeza and AmaZulu. Without presuming what will happen, our wish is that sanity will prevail,” Sukazi explained. AmaZulu have since referred the matter to the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC). The club’s general manager, Lunga Sokhela, confirmed this in an interview with the media on Monday via a Zoom call.

“The Mabhuti matter is a breach of contract which we forwarded to the PSL DRC for mediation. It was disappointing the way things turned out because we had a good open relationship with Mr Khenyeza. So, the way we parted did leave a sour taste in one’s mouth. The DRC will deal with it,” Sokhela elaborated.

Khenyeza was still contracted to AmaZulu when he was poached by the ambitious Galaxy.

Lehlohonolo Majoro is back for AmaZulu. Picture: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix

Meanwhile, bad boy Lehlohonolo Majoro is also set to return to the AmaZulu first team when PSL action resumes.

“Majoro will join the first team when league action does resume. He will be part of the club. He has always been part of the first team, but we just felt that he needed to focus on some other things of his own. When they come back, we will have a discussion and blend him with the rest of the players,” Sokhela stated.

With Josef Vukusic placed on special leave, AmaZulu have been linked with former Chippa United coach, Norman Mapeza but Sokhela again dismissed this.

“We’ve never enquired about him. We’ve had many people just come and say why don’t you guys go for Mapeza. The reality for now is that we are still contracted with Josef Vukusic until further notice and we’ve got an interim coach. I’m not too sure whether the agent is trying to get the media to write about it and force the issue. Definitely, we’ve not had a word with him.” Sokhela said.

Ayanda Dlamini is now acting as an interim coach in the absence of Vukusic. AmaZulu are hovering at the basement of the league standings where they are fighting to save their top-flight status.

Dlamini got off to a flying start in his tenure as an interim coach AmaZulu. He defied the odds and beat log leaders Kaizer Chiefs away from home, thanks to a solitary goal by Bongi Ntuli. It was the first time that AmaZulu had beaten Amakhosi in 13 years.

The result was expected to invigorate the players for the rest of the season, but the break due to the coronavirus pandemic will definitely have affected that belief.