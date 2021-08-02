Sundowns, AmaZulu kick off new campaign on August 20

JOHANNESBURG – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its chief sponsors DStv released the official fixtures for the 2021/2022 Premiership season on Monday afternoon, with champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runners-up AmaZulu set to get proceedings underway on Friday, August 20. But before the two teams lock horns in a match that promises to produce fireworks at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, they’d have tasted their first competitive action in the new season via the quarter-finals of the MTN8 cup the weekend before – on Saturday.

Sundowns will face Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 last-eight tie, while AmaZulu will face Cape Town City. The first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals will be on Saturday, August 28, while the return leg will be on Wednesday, September 28. The final is on Saturday, October 30. ALSO READ: Sabelo Radebe’s future depends on him, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter In between, the domestic season will have short breaks to accommodate the FIFA and CAF calendars. But the campaign is scheduled to take a full hiatus on Friday, December 24, before restarting on Saturday, February 05, 2022, with the round of 32 in the Nedbank Cup.

The round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup will be played on Tuesday, March 08 and Saturday, March 16, while the quarterfinals will be played on Saturday April 09. The semi-finals will be on Saturday April 30, while the final of the competition will be on Saturday, May 28. The league season is expected to conclude on Saturday, May 21. The promotion/relegation play-offs are expected to run from Sunday, May 29, to Wednesday, June 15. Meanwhile, the GladAfrica Championship starts on Saturday 21 before concluding on Sunday, May 15. ALSO READ: ’There is a reason to be excited for the future’, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter after derby win

Royal AM, the KZN-based side which took the PSL to court after they felt they were robbed off their coronation as the champions of the GladAfrica Champions last season, have also been included in the fixture list ahead of the new season in the second tier division. Other opening weekend fixtures Friday, August 20

Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu, 5pm Saturday, August 21 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC, 3pm

Sekhukhune United vs Chippa United, 3pm Golden Arrows vs Maritzburg United, 3pm Baroka FC vs Marumo Gallants (formerly TTM), 5pm

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United, 5pm Sunday, August 22 Swallows FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic, 3pm