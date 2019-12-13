DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United will battle for the honour of being crowned 2019 Telkom Knockout champions when they meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
On their way to the final, Sundowns have beaten AmaZulu (5-0 at home), Chippa United (2-2 draw away, 4-3 winners on penalties) and Golden Arrows (2-1 away).
The Brazilians are three-time champions in the Telkom Knockout, with their most recent triumph arriving in 2015. Last year they suffered a surprise defeat in the quarterfinals at the hands of eventual competition winners Baroka FC.
Maritzburg, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first TKO final. The Team of Choice’s path to this point has seen them beat both Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park on penalties (after 1-1 home draws against each team) before ousting ‘Cup Kings’ Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the semi-finals, thanks to a brace from Judas Moseamedi.
Both teams come into the match in winning form. Sundowns were in action just this midweek, claiming a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Stellenbosch in a league clash on Wednesday, with goals from Themba Zwane, Sphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Makgalwa.