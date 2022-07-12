Sundowns are breaking the trend of South African clubs signing international ‘plumbers’

Cape Town — If one thing is certain, it does look like Mamelodi Sundowns have been busy at work in the transfer market as they look to add to their five titles on the trot. Masandawana are also aware that they must look to improve their squad if they are to finally land a first CAF Champions League crown since 2016 next term.

Downs are believed to be on the verge of signing Morocco international Abdelmounaim Boutouil and should the deal go ahead, the 24-year-old will become the first player from the North African nation to feature in the South African top-flight. Boutouil boasts experience playing in Europe, having played for Union Saint-Gilloise and could be an apt replacement for Ricardo Nascimento who left the team in January to link up with Royal AM. Masandawana are also believed to be closing in on a deal for Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende as they look to add further international experience to their squad. An attacking midfielder by trade, Allende has been capped by Chile at U17 and U20 level and also by the Chilean national team.

Allende was most recently on the books of Uruguayan club Montevideo City Torque. The 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder by trade but also capable of being deployed as a left or right winger. Katlego Mohamme has also since returned to Chloorkop after having spent last season on loan with Swallows FC. The 24-year-old was a bit-part player for the Dube Birds side that required the promotion/relegation playoffs to retain their top-flight status last term. Mohamme would have learnt a lot from his time with Swallows last season and there is a chance that he could be part of Sundowns’ plans for next season especially after the club experienced an injury crisis in defence last term. However, given that he was not playing regularly for the Dube Birds, he may find first-team football hard to come by.

Meanwhile, Sundowns youth product Keegan Allan has since joined Swallows. The youngster was impressive for the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup last term, winning the tournament’s most promising player award. The performances of the former South Africa U-20 international were so strong that he was even linked with moves to Orlando Pirates and Italy. He is arguably making a very sensible decision by joining the Dube Birds at this point of his career as it will likely ensure him regular playing time next season while he is still a developing player. @eshlinv

