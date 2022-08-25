Sundowns are dominating because they've been together for some time, says Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating because of continuity, not because of their financial prowess. Sundowns have been the team to beat in the last five seasons, winning five titles on the trot, while they’ve been dominant in Africa as well.

Despite not changing much in their personnel, they’ve added quality signings this winter, including Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. As if that was not enough, the Brazilians flexed their financial muscles, signing Chilean Marcelo Allende for R51 million. The South American has hit the ground running, scoring on debut as Sundowns thrashed Stellenbosch 3-0 in a league match on Wednesday night.

The instant fit of Allende, alongside players like Williams and Sipho Mbule, in Downs’ set-up, has many fearing that they’ll be unstoppable this term as well. But Zwane, who is tasked with rebuilding Chiefs who've fallen from grace, says Downs have been together for some time, hence the dominance. “Yes, Sundowns have been doing very well. But there’s a way of playing that was started 10 years ago by coach Pitso (Mosimane),” Zwane said.

“With coach Pitso, there was continuity. But you cannot say the same with other teams. There’s a huge difference when it comes to that. “It’s easy for them because they have an identity. So, whoever that they bring in, they must have profiled him properly. So, they easily gel in.” Zwane is responsible for being to Chiefs what Mosimane was to Sundowns: the messiah. But he has got off to a mild start in his new role.

Chiefs have won two games and lost three since the start, which has put pressure on Zwane following the signings they’ve made. Chiefs signed a host of new players, including Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart, in a bid to return the club to glory days. But Zwane is confident that their fortunes will change, especially after changing their old ways of buying players who didn’t fit their style of play.

“In our case (before), we bought players that were doing well in their previous clubs with the hope that they’ll do well for us,” Zwane said. “But they took time for them to gel because the style of play that they were accustomed to and the coaching may differ when they arrived.” After losing to Cape Town City midweek, Chiefs will be eager to bounce back to winning ways against Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday.