The Brazilians will be looking to Themba Zwane to provide inspiration against Chippa tomorrow. Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - “We are going to fight. We are going to fight,” Themba Zwane said it twice to emphasise his point of how Mamelodi Sundowns will handle fighting on three fronts in the final stretch of the season. The Brazilians will take on Al Ahly over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, starting in Egypt next weekend. Sundowns are also in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup where they will face the Vaal University of Technology. And then there is also the not-so-small matter of the PSL title that they are defending. Sundowns trail Chiefs by 10 points having played one game less. Saturday they take on Chippa United at Loftus in the league.

“As a team we are used to this situation,” Zwane said. “We know how to deal with it. We are all focused. We all want to achieve the same goals. We want all these three Cups. For us, it is about being focused and taking it each game as it comes. We are going to go for the kill.”

Sundowns will wage this fight without Thapelo Morena who sustained an injury in the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United last Saturday. Morena sustained a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle which forced him to undergo an operation.

“I spoke with Thapelo, in fact we speak each and every day,” Zwane said. “He is coming alright. His injury was bad, but us as players we have to support him. I am happy that Thapelo has a strong character and he is willing to take this injury as a learning curve and bounce back from it stronger. He is going to work hard to come back. As teammates we are going to go to him and support him.”