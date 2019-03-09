Pitso Mosimane is positive about his teams form. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

– The sight of Pitso Mosimane smiling after a defeat is like the lunar eclipse

it’s rare, but when it happens it’s spectacular.

This season the Mamelodi Sundowns coach has smiled quite a lot after defeats. He did it after the loss to Cape Town City in the league and after the Brazilians were eliminated in the first round of the Nedbank Cup by the relegation-threatened Chippa United.

That smile comes from the fact that although the Brazilians haven’t hit their stride – they have kept up with the leaders in the Absa Premiership race and Sundowns are on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.

Mosimane’s logic is that if his team can be this “good” while struggling, then they will be great when they hit top form.

“I know you’ll say I am talking well for my club, but to be sitting where we are now, first (in our group) in the Champions League and joint-leaders with (Orlando) Pirates in the PSL, I am happy,” Mosimane said.

“Where would I want my team that’s under construction to be at this point? It is where it should be. I asked the boys (on Tuesday), is there any team you would like to swap positions with in the league and the Champions League? They said, ‘No! We are where we should be’. We’re at the right place.”

The Brazilians are one win away from securing a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League. A win tonight, against Nigeria’s Lobi Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium, will do the trick. It would give Mosimane what he was looking for – qualifying for the quarter-finals before their trip to Morocco to face Wydad Casablanca in their last group match next week.

Independent on Saturday