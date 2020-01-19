Sundowns beat SuperSport United in Tshwane derby









Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Siya Nhlapo of Supersport United during their Absa Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-1 win over SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The victory saw Masandawana remain second on the log – seven points behind the leader Kaizer Chiefs – while Matsatsantsa remained third on the table. The hosts started the match brightly, with Kudakwashe Mahachi forcing Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyngo into an early save. Masandawana improved as the game progressed, with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino missing the target from promising positions. Onyango then a made low save to deny SuperSport's hard-running striker Evans Rusike in the 20th minute.

The deadlock was broken 12 minutes later when Themba Zwane scored with a tap in to make it 1-0 to Sundowns after Vilakazi's header was saved.

The visitors continued to attack in search of more goals, but they were wasteful as Thapelo Morena and Sirino both failed to best SuperSport keeper Ronwen Willims.

Sundowns were leading 1-0 during the halftime break in Tshwane Derby.

Mahachi tormented the Masandawana defence with his pace after the restart and the hosts were awarded a penalty after the winger was fouled in the visitors' box.

Dean Furman then stepped up and hit the back of the net to make it 1-1 eight minutes into the enthralling second-half.

The away side then took control of the match and they managed to restore their lead after some good work by Hlompho Kekana.

The team captain played a delightful cross for Morena, who made no mistake as he scored with a powerful volley to make it 2-1 to Sundowns in the 65th minute.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo introduced Ghampani Lungu and Thabo Qalinge as the home side looked to grab a late equalising goal.

However, the visitors defended very well in the closing stages of the match and ultimately, Sundowns recorded a 2-1 victory over SuperSport.

Premier Soccer League