PRETORIA – Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 2-1 win over SuperSport United in an Absa Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The victory saw Masandawana remain second on the log – seven points behind the leader Kaizer Chiefs – while Matsatsantsa remained third on the table.
The hosts started the match brightly, with Kudakwashe Mahachi forcing Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyngo into an early save.
Masandawana improved as the game progressed, with Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino missing the target from promising positions.
Onyango then a made low save to deny SuperSport's hard-running striker Evans Rusike in the 20th minute.