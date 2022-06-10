Sundowns' bound Abubeker Nassir inspires Ethiopia to a win over Egypt

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns faithful must be beaming with joy after alleged new signing Abubeker Nassir inspired Ethiopia to a famous 2-0 win over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday. After their 2-1 loss to Malawi in the opening game of their Afcon qualifier in Group D, Ethiopia hosted the Pharaohs in the second game at a borrowed Bingu National Stadium, Lilongwe, Malawi.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ethiopians scored their two goals in the first half, thanks to strikes from Dawa Dukele and Shemeles Bekele as they won 2-0 to climb to the top of Group D with three points. However, those who were keeping tabs on the match were impressed with Nassir, who’ll allegedly join Sundowns ahead of the new season after being sent out on loan last season. Mickey Jnr tweeted: “Abubeker Nassir (22) really had a good shift against Egypt today. Nassir is surely going to develop more at Sundowns. If he can find him feet there quickly, he will be a joy to watch.”

Albeit scoring during his trials with Sundowns in January, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said “on (Abubeker) Nassir, I’d prefer not to comment,” when he was asked about the signing of the Ethiopian. In his breakthrough season in the Ethiopian top-flight with Ethiopian Coffee, Nassir scored 29 goals in 23 league appearances during the 2020/2021 season for his side. Albeit not reaching the dizzying heights this season, Nassir could still claim the Golden Boot Award as he's notched up 11 goals, two shy of leading top goalscorer Yigezu Bogale after match-day 25.

Story continues below Advertisement