Sundowns can build upon log lead with win over Pirates

Durban — Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to build more daylight between themselves and the chasing pack as they prepare to host fifth-placed Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Friday. The game will be the first taste of action for both teams since the Premiership went on a break during the Qatar World Cup.

Rhulani Mokwena’s team go into the game five points clear of second-placed Richards Bay and are on course to claim a record extending sixth consecutive league title. While the consensus among many South African football fans is that Sundowns have not been at their best this season, they have still won their last six league games on the trot. This is testament to the gulf in class that exists between themselves and the rest of the pack. While Pirates are fifth, they have earned praise this season for an improved brand of football under Jose Riveiro. The Spaniard was dubbed a “plumber” by many critics when he was appointed by the Sea Robbers at the start of the season, but has proved many of his doubters wrong having led the Soweto giants to the MTN8 title earlier this season.

With the season nearing its halfway point, Pirates will be looking to cause an upset to keep their hopes of a first league title in more than 10 years alive. A win for Riveiro’s side will also help them to prove that they are truly capable of beating any team in the division, as the fallen giant of South African football looks to rebuild itself into a major outfit both within SA and in Africa. Given that Pirates are still in a rebuilding phase, they will not necessarily be targeting league glory this season but will surely be aiming for nothing less than continental football for next season. They are two points behind third-placed SuperSport United and four behind Richards Bay who have been the league’s surprise package. The game could be a competitive one. Fans can expect an entertaining match, which may also contain its fair share of errors as both teams look to overcome rustiness.

