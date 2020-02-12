DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have lifted four domestic league titles, two Telkom Knockout crowns, a CAF Champions League trophy and the CAF Super Cup under Pitso Mosimane.
However Sundowns are yet to lift three trophies in one season. The defending league champions are 10 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs with a game in hand.
Dethroning Amakhosi could prove a mammoth task but with 10 games remaining it is possible.
Sundowns have bagged the MTN8 titles this season, they are in the top 16 of the Nedbank Cup, and in the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.
Sundowns will face Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in the cup. Mosimane has warned his troops to guard against complacency.