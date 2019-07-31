DURBAN – Pitso Mosimane has transformed Mamelodi Sundowns from an ordinary team into a dominant force in South African professional football. Sundowns were renowned for hiring and firing coaches like changing secret socks before Mosimane took over the coaching reins at the club.

When he took over the hotseat, the Brazilians were languishing at the foot of the Premiership table in 2012.

Mosimane turned things around as Sundowns survived relegation. The following season, he delivered the Nedbank Cup (the equivalent of the FA Cup in England), and from there on, Mosimane has never looked back.

Mosimane has amassed four league titles in his tenure with the Tshwane club.

In addition to that, they have even tasted continental success in the form of the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup.

The only silverware that Mosimane has yet to capture with Sundowns is the MTN8.

Therefore, Sundowns will be committing a huge blunder if they let go of Mosimane. He has set the gold standard at Sundowns and has delivered trophies and transferred players to top European leagues.

He turned Percy Tau in to a superstar and it was the same with Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu.

Rumours were rife this past weekend that Mosimane might leave Sundowns. Reports in Sunday newspapers suggested that Mosimane is fed up at the club. Sundowns are said to be in talks with a Spanish manager who is set to be appointed as a technical director.

According to the reports, Mosimane has fallen out with a number of officials at Chloorkop over some requests he and his technical team have made which have not been honoured.

Sundowns haven’t been that busy in the current transfer window - at least not as busy as they normally are. It will be a massive loss for the club if they part ways with the outspoken Mosimane.

Obviously he won’t be out of a job for too long. He has been a good servant to South African football.

Sundowns and their coach must sit down and try to resolve their differences. Mosimane has benefited from his stay with Sundowns and the club has also benefited from the tenure of Mosimane. In other words, both parties need each other.

If Sundowns are intending to hire that mystery Spaniard as technical director, they should do that in a right manner.

Mosimane deserves respect for what he has done in his seven-year stay with the club. Sundowns need to sit down with him and explain properly why they feel it is imperative for them to have a technical director.

The appointment of a technical director shouldn’t divide the team. That’s why it is important that everyone at the club understand the role of the technical director. Maybe this can improve Sundowns, but communication is key.

I sense that Sundowns are inviting trouble. They have done well over the years without a technical director and I don’t see why they need one now. But if they do appoint, it must be done in a manner that will make everyone happy.

