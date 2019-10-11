Last season, the Tshwane-based Sundowns walked away with the Shell Helix Cup bragging rights. Photo: @KaizerChiefs on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup will be played for the second time when Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off). Last season, the Tshwane-based side, Sundowns, walked away with the bragging rights, forcing an army of Amakhosi fans to leave the World Cup venue after Themba Zwane’s goal in optional time gave the Brazilians a 2-0 lead.

They subsequently missed out on Bernard Parker's header that made the score-line 2-1 at full-time during the pre-season encounter.

The day, however, belonged to New Zealander, Jeremy Brockie, who - unofficially - broke his duck for the Brazilians eight minutes into the second half, having endured a five-month barren run since joining from SuperSport United.

Brockie’s coach Pitso Mosimane even suggested that the goal would do the marksman a world of good, but that proved to be a false dawn as the Kiwi could only manage a lone strike in 13 matches.