Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena confirms disagreement with Manqoba Mngqithi

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that there is truth to the rumours that there have been internal disagreements between the Masandawana coaching trio consisting of himself, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. "In any organisation, any household, if ever there are any relations, of course, there is going to be one or two squabbles or disagreements.

"Those should not be blown out of proportion. You know I get disappointed personally when I am on the other side, and to be honest with you, maybe this question should be posed to coach Manqoba Mngqithi. "Because what was reported in the media, there is an element of truth to it, but for me, the coach apologised, and we moved on "It's important for Mamelodi Sundowns to move on, and I have nothing further to add."

Mokwena also expressed his disappointment that someone from within Mamelodi Sundowns leaked the internal club issue to the media. "But also, in the corner of my brain, there's also the need to clarify some of the things, and it's a pity because sometimes some of the things come out, and you're like 'oh my goodness, how did this get out. "That is probably the biggest issue, having a mole and having people that report certain things to the media.

"We shouldn't have people in our club that go about that sort of behaviour, and that should not be allowed. Following the departure of former coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly at the start of last season, Sundowns opted for an unusual arrangement which sees Mngqithi, Mokwena and Steve Komphela co-coach the club. While Komphela and Mokwena contribute technical knowledge towards team tactics, it is Mngqithi who is known to be the senior coach in the arrangement and who makes the final decision on matters. Sundowns next fixture sees them square off against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday evening.