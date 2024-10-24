Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Orlando Pirates struggle against smaller teams

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are a team that struggles against smaller teams in the Betway Premiership. Speaking after his side's hard-fought 2-1 victory over embattled Royal AM on Tuesday, Mngqithi tipped the Buccaneers to be the team to challenge them for the title.

Sundowns Coach Manqoba Mngqithi says Orlando Pirates will push them for the league, but hopes they have the depth to go all the way. #Sundowns #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/Yekx4ZPX5j — Karabo Selebalo Phasha (@TheeSportsGuy01) October 24, 2024

“I think I said it from the beginning in the launch that for me they are the team that’s going to be really pushing us. “But I still maintain that they are a team that doesn’t do well against small teams. So far, they have really done well but let’s continue and see because that’s where I think maybe the championship will be decided,” Mngqithi said according to FARPost. The Buccaneers have had an impressive start to the new season, winning all four of their games and are currently second in the league table behind Sundowns due to goal difference.

However, their resilience will be deeply tested this season as they have to also contend with a busy schedule after qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stages. Sundowns, on the other hand, have extensive experience navigating the challenging terrain of continental football, which could give them an advantage in the league competition. This is a predicament for Pirates that the Sundowns coach was eager to highlight.