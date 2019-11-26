Mamelodi Sundowns might be behind the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, at the summit of Absa Premiership standings but they won't hand over their title to Amakhosi on a silver-platter.
They showed that tonight as they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in an Absa Premiership tussle.
The victory assisted Sundowns to cut the lead from Chiefs. The Brazilians headed in to tonight's encounter 10 points behind Amakhosi but they've cut that to seven points now.
Chiefs are still at the summit with 28 points after 11 games while Sundowns have acquired 21 points after the same number of games.
Amakhosi will face the newcomers, Stellenbosch FC tomorrow at 7.30pm where they will be looking to stretch their lead on top of the log.