Timing is everything! Photo: @Masandawana on twitter Mamelodi Sundowns might be behind the log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, at the summit of Absa Premiership standings but they won't hand over their title to Amakhosi on a silver-platter. They showed that tonight as they defeated AmaZulu 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in an Absa Premiership tussle. The victory assisted Sundowns to cut the lead from Chiefs. The Brazilians headed in to tonight's encounter 10 points behind Amakhosi but they've cut that to seven points now. Chiefs are still at the summit with 28 points after 11 games while Sundowns have acquired 21 points after the same number of games. Amakhosi will face the newcomers, Stellenbosch FC tomorrow at 7.30pm where they will be looking to stretch their lead on top of the log.

Sundowns laboured in to a 1-0 victory as they showed that they will give Chiefs a run for their money up until May. The former Caf Champions League winners are aiming to make it a hat-trick of league titles having captured the previous two triumphs.

Clearly, Usuthu we aiming for one point at the nation's capital at the start of the game. They started with five defenders and two defensive midfielders. The visitors didn't even register a single shot in the first half while Sundowns had 10 attempts at goal.

Usuthu were resolute at the back up until they lost concentration before the interval. The referee, Jelly Chavani added five minutes after Siyabonga Mbatha collided with Motjeka Madisha in the 27th minutes. The game was stopped for seven minutes.

Sibusiso Vilakazi made an exquisite run in the shoulder of Usuthu's defence. He beat the offside trap and showed great composure before laying the ball in to the path of Meza. All he did was to pass the net. The goal came three minutes before halftime.

Usuthu sacrificed Tsepo Masilela in the second half and was replaced by an attacking option in Ovidy Karuru. Samuel Darpoh shifted in to the left back position and Phumlani Gumede switched in to right back.

Usuthu threatened on a few occasions in the second half with some half chances but they couldn't trouble Kennedy Mweene between the sticks.

The final whistle blows ending a strong all-round performance from Downs! A late 1st half goal from Meza combined with a strong defensive display in the 2nd half means we go home with three points!



— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) November 26, 2019

Sundowns nearly lost two points in the dying minutes of the game when Gumede hit the post in the last few minutes of the game. He was well spotted by Sinethemba Sithebe but the framework kept him at bay.

Sundowns failed to create any meaningful chances in the second half to kill off the game. Usuthu have to pick themselves up ahead of the much anticipated Kwa-Zulu-Natal derby against Maritzburg United.

They are in desperate need of points. AmaZulu are in the relegation zone. They have now lost two back to back matches having been beaten by Chippa United.

