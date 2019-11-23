DURBAN – Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns overcame a spirited Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Saturday to book their place in the final of the Telkom Knockout.
Te result means Steve Komphela will have to wait for another year to have an opportunity of landing his maiden TKO title, while Pitso Mosimane is on the verge of adding yet another piece of silverware in his trophy laden spell with the Brazilians.
The final will be contested on December 14 at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, and Sundowns will face the winner of Sunday's other semi-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United.
Komphela is yet to lift a trophy in his career at club level as a coach. He has taken his teams to three cup finals without any luck while Mosimane is in line to add to his countless titles won.
Sundowns have already missed out on the MTN8 this season. Getting in to the final will give them more confidence especially after not winning in the last three matches.