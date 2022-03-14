Sundowns get ABC Motsepe League side Summerfield in the Nedbank Cup

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns were presented with another tricky test in this years Nedbank Cup with the visit of ABC Motsepe League side Summerfield Dynamos to Pretoria. The Nedbank Cup last eight draw presented the potential of the current DStv Premiership champions, Sundowns coming up against an unknown Dynamos, the type of contest that presents teams with an opportunity to write themselves into the history books forever.

Dynamos Coach Clinton Larsen expressed his delight at his side getting into the quarter finals hope his side's fairlytale could continue. "So very, very happy for the club, for our chairman, who’s put so much into this club, him and his family," he said. "I think it’s history that the club has made. It’s a fairy tale for everybody involved at the club."

The eight teams that went into draw also provided potential of a number of derbies with three teams coming from Limpopo, three from Gauteng and two from Kwazulu Natal. A confident Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila were still on course to win the trophy they won last year albeit under different ownership, but Supersport United may prove to be a stumbling block for them this campaign. High-flying Royal AM will welcome an on form University of Pretoria side in Durban and Thwihli Thwahla look to win a first ever trophy for the newly formed club.

Marina Gallants who knocked out Orlando Pirates in the round of 16 will have to manoeuvre through a difficult Limpopo Derby against Baroka FC. Nedbank Cup Fixtures : Mamelodi Sundowns v Summerfield Dynamos

Marumo Gallants v Baroka Tshakhuma v SuperSport United Royal AM v AmaTuks

