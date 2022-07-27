Sundowns' hired guns kickstart SuperSport's recruitment drive into overdrive

Cape Town — SuperSport United's recruitment drive, with new head coach Gavin Hunt at the helm, has moved into overdrive as a trio of Mamelodi Sundowns players arrived at the Pretoria-based club for loan spells. Their arrival comes days after SuperSport snapped up former Orlando Pirates central defender Thulani Hlatshwayo, who was starved of game time under co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids. Hlatshwayo also played for Bidvest Wits while Hunt was at the helm.

The trio includes goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, midfielder/striker Grant Margeman and striker Thabang Sibanyoni. The players are on a two-year loan deal except for Sibanyoni, who is out on a one-year loan deal. Goss's arrival will offset the loss of former stalwart keeper Ronwen Williams who has joined crosstown rivals Sundowns. The 28-year-old Goss has two national team caps has spent most of his career at Bidvest Wits and will link up with Hunt and Hlatshwayo again. SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews feels SuperSport can provide Goss with a platform to challenge for a Bafana Bafana place again.

“We are very happy to welcome Ricardo to the club for the next two seasons," said Hunt. "Our Head Coach Gavin Hunt has worked with Ricardo extensively and rates him very highly. "We look forward to him contributing to success on the field for us and for him to then be challenging for a place in Bafana Bafana again.”

Goss said some familiar faces will help him to settle down in quick time at his new club. "I am very excited to join SuperSport United and I have been welcomed warmly by the boys," said Goss. "There are familiar faces in the camp, which made it easier for me to settle into the team.

"To the Matsatsantsa supporters, I am looking forward to interacting with you and together we can try and win some silverware.” Many players have been off-loaded by clubs who were forced to tighten their belts because of financial constraints. As a result, the transfer portal has become a bonanza for coaches looking for hired guns. Sundowns, however, are not parting with surplus players but have decided to send out the players on loan spells. The Cape Town-born Margeman cut his teeth in the pro ranks with Ajax Cape Town in 2016 and was loaned out previously to Swallows while on Sundowns' books. He is the kind of player that can thrive under Hunt's guidance.

Matthews says Hunt plans to shape Margeman into an old-fashioned No 9 who will lead the team's frontline, "Grant is an exciting young talent," said Matthews. "We look forward to working with him this season and hopefully in the future. "Thabang is a classic No 9 that Gavin likes and feels will fit into our style very nicely."

Margeman feels his stay at SuperSport could provide his career with a much-needed boost. "It’s a great privilege to join a team like SuperSport United and I feel honoured to be part of this club," said Margeman. "I feel that it’s a step in the right direction in my career right now and I want to do my best. "Last season I felt that I had a decent season with Swallows FC, but I am going to work on improving on the stats side, which includes scoring goals and getting more assists and helping the club to win games.”

The 26-year-old striker Sibanyoni is dreaming about being among the goals this season. "I am happy to join this great club. I have always wanted to prove that I can score goals in the Premier Soccer League, that’s why I am so excited to join SuperSport United," said Sibanyoni. "My ambitions are to score more goals and hope to be in the top 10 goal-scoring-list this season." @Herman_Gibbs