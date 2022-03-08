Sundowns hit lower league Mathaithai FC for six in Nedbank Cup

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns were at their very best as they trounced ABC Motsepe League side Mathaithai FC 6-0 in a Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday evening. Sundowns, on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday, quickly stamped their authority on proceedings as they found two goals in the opening five matches through Bradley Ralani and Themba Zwane.

Ralani did well to pounce on a bouncing ball in the penalty area after the keeper had a near post save, the forward fired in from close range and put his side 1-0 up. It's all over at the Lucas Moripe Stadium! Into the #NedbankCup Last 8 we go! 👆



Mamelodi Sundowns (1' Ralani, 4' Zwane, 66', 72' Kutumela, 84' Maboe, 88' Jali) 6️⃣➖0️⃣ Mathaithai FC#Sundowns #DownsLive #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/663qp8Nn8g — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 8, 2022 Two minutes later, it was 2-0. Zwane found himself in front of the goalkeeper at close range, Mshishi connected well with a Ralani low cross and tapped in against a hapless Mbali Tshabalala in the away side's goal. Thabiso Kutumela got in on the act and grabbed his first goal in the Nedbank Cup and Sundowns' third in the 66th minute.

The former Orlando Pirates capitalised off confusion in the Mathaithai box, he poked home from close range following Neo Karma's shot that was saved by the keeper. Kutumela grabbed his brace five minutes later in the 71st minute and made sure of what was already a sure result. He was delightfully played through the defence by Lebohang Maboe, after composing himself, he rounded the keeper and passed the ball into an empty net. Maboe scored the pick of the bunch and put the cherry on top of a professional performance in the 84th minute.

Maboe, who made his first start since August due to injury, finished off a slick counter attack with a beautiful chip from outside the box and made it 5-0 for Sundowns. Andile Jali also found an unfamiliar goal in the 89th minute as his powerful shot deceived the keeper and roll into the net with keeper on the floor. @SmisoMsomi16

