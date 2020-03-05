Sundowns is my home and I cannot wear any other colours - Kekana

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns skipper, Hlompo Kekana has revealed why he decided to renew his contract with the Brazilians. His current deal was set to end in June. SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits were interested in his services but snubbed the two clubs to pen a new deal with Sundowns. Kekana doesn't see himself in other colours and that's why renewed his contract with the club. "I decided to renew my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns because this is home to me. I'm loved here. I've also made good memories with the club. I thought, I have to continue working with the people I've been working with. They've been good and kind to me," Kekana explained. Kekana is 34 and will turn 35 in May but he still going strong.

"That's why I'm always free and happy at the club. I'm happy because the fans loves me. I also love the fans and the club. It was easy for me to make a decision to pen a contract again," he added.

All eyes will be looking him to inspire Sundowns once again when they take on Al Ahly on Saturday in the Caf Champions League quarterfinal. The Brazilians are trailing the Egyptian giants by 2-0.

"It is going to be important for the club. We need supporters to come in their numbers. It is important for us to give a good performance on the day. We know how important the match is. We are ready and we hope supporters will come in their numbers." Kekana stated.

IOL Sport

