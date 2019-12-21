JOHANNESBURG – Pitso Mosimane raised his hands in disbelief, celebrating briefly and then looked at the referee’s assistant to see if he wouldn’t rule out Sibusiso Vilakazi’s late goal.
The assistant didn’t raise his flag, and the party started at Loftus Versfeld in what was a tense match for the hosts and a frustrating one for Mosimane who watched his team waste numerous chances.
Rise and Shine were five minutes away from getting what would have been a valuable point against the reigning Absa Premiership champions. With City starring down at the barrel of relegation, a point at Loftus would have been worth gold.
They fought hard to return to Limpopo with something, despite their key players dropping left right and centre through injuries. Kenneth Nthatheni and his replacement Ayanda Nkili picked up injuries in a physically and emotionally draining match for City. Rise and Shine finished with 10 man because when Nkili sustained his injury, they had already made three changes.
The visitors held Sundowns for 85 minutes in a one-sided contest, but with a man down it was always going to be difficult with Sundowns blasting City with everything they had. Sundowns did everything while City were just looking to survive. Vilakazi’s goal was huge as Sundown needed to win this match after Bidvest Wits won their game the previous day and the gap between them and Kaizer Chiefs who are No. 1 still huge.